Leon County Commission looking to hold workshops that could decriminalize marijuana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Commission is looking to have workshops that would discuss alternatives of jail for people with small amounts of marijuana.

County Commissioner Bill Proctor has been fronting this issue.

He said he doesn't think that having small amounts of marijuana should ruin a persons life if they're caught, and would like to see the county take similar steps Counties like Alachua and Volusia have in the past.

"What we want to do is decriminalize it in the sense of this county, making it a misdemeanor having 20 grams or less to treat it as a civil citation like a parking ticket or running a stop sign, that kind of thing."

The workshops could take place on March 22 of next year.