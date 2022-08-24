Leon County Commission District 2 position will head to run-off election in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — None of the seven candidates vying for the Leon County Commission District 2 position received 50% of the vote in Tuesday's primary.

Therefore, the winner will be decided in a run-off election since the position is nonpartisan.

Hannah Crow received the most votes at just over 26% of the vote. However, the race for her opponent is still neck and neck.

Hannah Crow will battle it out with either Lynda Bell or Christian Caban in the run-off election.

Bell and Caban are running a tight race with Bell at 15.67% of the vote and Caban at 15.85% of the vote. Those results are still unofficial as of Wednesday night.

The reason the District 2 position is open and this race is happening this year is because former Commissioner Jimbo Jackson died in May of 2022. Many community members are hoping his replacement will be as accessible to the community as he was.

ABC 27 spoke with Hannah Crow on Tuesday night about what she's looking forward to as she and her fellow candidate look towards the general election.

"We are stepping in to a responsibility to faithfully finish Commissioner Jackson's term I would be honored to do that, this to me would be a lot of listening, getting to know even more the stakeholders in all the different parts of the communities, the businesses, the churches, the homeowners associations, the youth programs, being out there, being present."

Jackson was elected as the Commissioner of District 2 in 2020, serving a 4-year term.

Jackson's term does not end until 2024 meaning whoever is elected in his place at the November run-off will serve the remainder of the term through 2024.