Leon County Commission calls special meeting to address COVID-19 impacts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Commissioners will hold a special meeting of the Board on Tuesday, September 7 at 6 p.m. to review the impact COVID-19 has had on the community.

Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor said Monday he is open to a special meeting to address impacts seen in the county due to COVID-19.

The meeting will include presentations from County staff and medical and public health professionals, and to evaluate mitigation measures.

When it comes to ways the county could further look at stopping the spread with a countywide mask mandate, Minor says with changes to state laws, there is now a higher standard for policies like mask mandates to mitigate the virus.

The public can access the meeting in real-time on Comcast channel 16, Prism channels 16 and 1016-HD, the Leon County Florida channel on Roku, the County’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, Twitter and County web site.

Citizens may provide public comment the following ways:

In-person at the meeting, Leon County Commission Chambers, fifth floor Leon County Courthouse, 301 S. Monroe St.;

Through virtual means by registering to comment here;

Through written comment by accessing the online form here.

Citizens who would like to comment virtually must register by 8 p.m. the day before the meeting, in this case, Sept. 6, 2021, to provide County staff sufficient time to provide instructions to citizens for comment during the meeting.

Anyone needing assistance with registration may contact County Administration at (850) 606-5300.

Commissioners were scheduled to next meet on September 14.