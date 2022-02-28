Leon County Clerk of Courts to host driver's license reinstatement initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Clerk of Courts Office announced Monday an event to help those with suspended driver's license.

The court will host Operation Green Light, which will be a week where individuals with suspended Florida Driver’s License can take steps to get their licenses reinstatement.

The event will be held at the Leon County Courthouse, located at 301 South Monroe Street, #100 in Tallahassee, 32301 and at the clerk’s northeast branch office, located at 1276 Metropolitan Blvd., #101 in Tallahassee 32312.

The event will be held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while on Saturday the event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the clerk’s northeast branch office only.

Individuals may participate in the event in-person, virtually online or by telephone. Those interested are asked to register before the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/operation-green-light-registration-138854588813.

No appointment is necessary to attend.

According to Leon County Clerk Gwen Marshall-Knight, the event will give an opportunity for Leon County citizens with suspended driver licenses to pay overdue obligations.

“Lack of a driver’s license is causing financial hardships for many of our citizens. Operation Green Light gives them the opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, so they can get to work to provide for their families,” according to a statement attributed to Marshall-Knight.

For more information about the event, go to the website www.leonclerk.com or call 850-606-4001.