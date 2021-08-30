Special commission meeting will not happen to discuss Leon County COVID-19 impacts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County Commissioner's call for an emergency meeting to help protect families in our community as the pandemic continues was denied.

Kristin Dozier sent the request for a special meeting on Friday hoping to gather commissioners this week. Monday, Chairman Rick Minor informed her and the board that it was not going to happen.

She wanted everyone to be updated on how local agencies have been handling the spike with the Delta Variant since commissioners last met seven weeks ago.

With the increase in recent hospitalizations locally, Dozier hoped to meet with her colleagues to discuss safety precautions and a possible countywide mask mandate.

"I think this is a critical time in our community," said Dozier. "We have been doing this far too long. We've lost too many people and we need to really make sure that we have all hands on deck to push forward, get control of this variant and hopefully prevent another surge in the future."

Chairman Minor's office sent the board an update Monday on everything from current hospital numbers to how much money has been allocated to address the COVID-19 impact.

When it comes to discussions on any possible mask mandates, Minor says the county needs more time.

"We just need to be very deliberative on how we go forward," said Minor. "With the new changes in Florida Law, we need to be very thoughtful on what steps we take to make sure that the options if we were to have an emergency meeting, we need to make sure that those options are available to us at a legal standpoint."

Currently, all county employees must wear a mask indoors when they are unable to social distance.