Leon County celebrates Pride Month with library events and resources

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County Government will recognize the achievements and contributions of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community during Pride Month with an exhibit, book clubs, story times, and resources from the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System.

Thematic book lists and movie watchlists give citizens of all ages the opportunity to learn about the lives and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community and events that shaped history.

In addition to these in-person and digital resources, citizens are encouraged to attend the County’s upcoming Pride Month events.

Stonewall National Museum & Archives Day of Silence Exhibit, June 6-30, downtown Main Library – This exhibit from the Stonewall National Museum and Archives discusses school bullying of LGBTQ+ youth and how silence can provide a powerful message of support for young people experiencing bullying and harassment.



Show Your Pride: Story Time and Craft, multiple dates and Library locations – Families can enjoy an inclusive read-aloud story time with songs and a craft in honor of Pride Month.



Mystery Book Club, Thursday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m., Northeast Branch Library – Choose from a list of Pride Month mysteries with LGBTQ+ characters or authors.



DIY Day at Main: Rainbow Boho Wall Hang, Thursday, June 23 at 4 p.m., downtown Main Library – Teens can create their own boho wall hang art with a rainbow twist using basic materials and fun colors that represent your personality and style. Materials provided.

See a complete list of resources and events at LeonCountyFL.gov/PrideMonth.