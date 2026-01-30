Leon County celebrates Black History with events for all ages to learn, engage, and feel inspired

TALLAHASSEE, Fl — Leon County will kick off Black History Month with a timeline of events throughout February by honoring Black Americans who's shaped their communities and the world through triumph moments, contributions, and achievements from the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System.

The press release states that three thematic book lists and movie watchlists events have been set and are forthcoming. Neighbors of all ages will have the opportunity to learn about different learning resources surrounding many inspiring women and men.

Here is a list of reading workshops held at the library:



African American Read-In : Saturday, February 7th, from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Leon County Main Library. This interactive event encourages literacy and celebrates the joy of stories and a music performance by the Rickards High School Swinging Raider Jazz Band.

: Saturday, February 7th, from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Leon County Main Library. This interactive event encourages literacy and celebrates the joy of stories and a music performance by the Rickards High School Swinging Raider Jazz Band. Virtual Author Talk: The Conjuring of America with Dr. Lindsey Stewart : Thursday, February 12th, from 2:00-3:00 p.m.

: Thursday, February 12th, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Honoring the Ancestors of New Hope Cemetery: Thursday, February 19, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Eastside Branch Library

For more information, visit here.

