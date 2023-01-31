Leon County celebrates Black History Month with upcoming events, resources

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — In celebration of Black History Month, Leon County Government is set to hold several events and offer resources from the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System.

The events consist of movie screenings, story times, a genealogy event and an African American Read-In. The County is encouraging local community members to attend its upcoming events:



Preschool Story Time - Held for children ages three to six, featuring songs, rhymes, and stories focused on Black History Month. For dates, times, and locations, click here.

Wanda Hunter, Leon County Government Assistant County Administrator Dr. Kendra Mitchell, Assistant Professor at Florida A&M University in the Department of English and Modern Languages Dougla-Khan Stancil, Coordinator of Clinical Programs at Florida A&M University Joseph Ward, Neighborhood Medical Center Outreach Specialist/Health Educator Regina Browning, Leon County Schools Adult & Community Education Assistant Director

For a complete list of events and resources, visit LeonCountyFL.gov/BlackHistoryMonth.