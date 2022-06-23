Leon County awarded $3.6 million to restore old Miccosukee concord school

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Leon County was awarded a $3.6 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the restoration of the Concord school located in Miccosukee.

In addition to the CDBG, the County received $1 million as part of Congress' Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill and a County match of $850,000.

According to Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor, Leon County knows the importance of investing into their rural communities to preserve the county's character and provide essential services. "The County’s investment of federal dollars will make the Concord School a shining beacon for all of Leon County, especially the Miccosukee community," said Proctor.

To allow future amentities and improve its functionality, newly renovations will be made to make the 1940 era building the only public gathering space in Miccosukee. The county has also planned to have the school serve as a comfort station during severe weather incidents.

“This game-changing $5.4 million investment represents the County’s long-term work on the Miccosukee Sense of Place initiative to shape the community for generations to come,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “I am proud of all the work of our County teams since 2016, from the significant citizen engagement to the tireless legislative work.”

Before the grant submission was approved back in Oct. 2021, the County orchestrated an engagement plan to gather input from the community and inform them on the project's design.

Restoration for the old Concord school is set to begin this calendar year up until the end of 2023.

