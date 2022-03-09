Leon County AVID students attend college fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County students in the AVID program got a chance to attend a college recruitment fair Wednesday.

AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination.

Students from six different high schools got to meet with colleges from Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Tallahassee Community College and Florida A&M University were represented at the fair.

Earl Hankerson, the AVID coordinator at Rickards High School, says it's all about letting students broaden their horizons.

"Actually I was fortunate enough the high school that I attended, to have chances like this to meet people and to be able to form relationships and so we want to give these same things to our students now so that they understand, there's more to our world and our society than Tallahassee," Hankerson said.

The AVID Class of 2021 passed over $860,000 in scholarships and 100 percent of students qualified for college.