Leon County announces holiday closures and service changes for Christmas and New Year's Day

LEON COUNTY, FL — Leon County Government will observe Christmas and New Year's Day holidays with closures and service adjustments affecting multiple departments and facilities.

In a press release, it says county offices, libraries, community centers, Animal Control, and the Solid Waste and Household Hazardous Waste Center will be closed on Thursday, December 25th, and Thursday, January 1st. These same facilities will also be closed on Friday, December 26th, and Friday, January 2nd.

Leon County Parks and Recreation facilities, including parks, greenways, campgrounds, and boat landings, will remain open during the holidays.

The release goes on to say all LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library locations will close early on Wednesday, December 24th, and Wednesday, December 31st, at 6:00 p.m. Libraries will resume normal operating hours at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 27th, and Saturday, January 3rd.

The Leon County Solid Waste Management Facility, Rural Waste Centers, and Household Hazardous Waste Center will be closed on Thursday, December 25th, and Thursday, January 1st. Regular operating hours will resume on Friday, December 26th, and Friday, January 2nd.

The County says residential waste collection routes will be delayed by one day for residents whose normal pickup day is Thursday or Friday during the holiday weeks. For more information about Waste Pro's holiday schedule, residents can visit WasteProUSA.com/Leon-County or call the Leon County Solid Waste Management Division at 850-606-1800.

The release says in the event of an animal-related emergency, service is available by calling the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800. Leon County Animal Control encourages residents to only use this service to report dangerous or aggressive dogs, sick or injured domestic animals, and animal cruelty. Injured wildlife calls will be forwarded to the St. Francis Wildlife Association at 850-627-4151.

After the holiday, the County says Christmas tree disposal will be accepted at the county's Solid Waste Facility and Rural Waste Centers. Unincorporated Leon County Waste Pro customers may place real Christmas trees under 8 feet or 50 pounds curbside for free collection with their regular yard waste.

For more information about solid waste services, call the Leon County Solid Waste Management Division at 850-606-1800.

