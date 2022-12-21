Leon County announces holiday closures and service changes

In observance of the upcoming Christmas and New Year's Day holidays, the Leon County Government has announced holiday closures and changes of services.

The following businesses will be closed Sunday, Dec. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 1:



Leon County Offices

Leon County Libraries

Leon County Solid Waste Management Facility, Rural Waste Service Centers and Household Hazardous Waste Center

Leon County Animal Control

Leon County Community Centers

The following businesses will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2:



Leon County Offices

Leon County Animal Control

Leon County Community Centers

Leon County Parks and Recreational facilities will remain open. Those facilities include parks, campgrounds, greenways and boat landings.

According to the government, LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library locations will close on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., resuming operating hours on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

For citizens with normal pick-up days during the holidays, residential waste collection routes will be delayed by one day. For Waste Pro's holiday schedule, visit Wasteprousa.com.

Animal-related emergencies may be serviced by contacting the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800.