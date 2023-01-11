Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leon County announces closures, service changes for MLK Day

Leon County
Courtesy: MGN Online
Leon County
Leon County
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 15:56:27-05

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, several closures and service changes will occur.

The following closures will be taking place on Monday:

  • Leon County Offices
  • Leon County Libraries
  • Leon County Animal Control
  • Leon County Community Centers
  • Leon County Solid Waste and Household Hazardous Waste Center

Beginning Sat., Jan. 14, at 4 p.m., all LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library branch libraries will close. The LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

All libraries will reportedly resume its normal operating hours on Tues., Jan. 17.

Leon County Parks and Recreation Facilities will remain open, such as campgrounds, parks, greenways and boat landings.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming