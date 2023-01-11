Leon County announces closures, service changes for MLK Day

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, several closures and service changes will occur.

The following closures will be taking place on Monday:



Leon County Offices

Leon County Libraries

Leon County Animal Control

Leon County Community Centers

Leon County Solid Waste and Household Hazardous Waste Center

Beginning Sat., Jan. 14, at 4 p.m., all LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library branch libraries will close. The LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

All libraries will reportedly resume its normal operating hours on Tues., Jan. 17.

Leon County Parks and Recreation Facilities will remain open, such as campgrounds, parks, greenways and boat landings.