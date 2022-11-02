Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leon County announces closures and service changes for holidays

Leon County
Courtesy: MGN Online
Leon County
Leon County
Posted at 10:42 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 10:42:11-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County Government has announced that there will be closures and service changes for both Election Day and Veterans Day.

Leon County offices, libraries, community centers and animal control will be closed for normal operations both Nov. 8 and Nov. 11.

Libraries will resume normal operating hours Nov. 9 and Nov. 12.

County facilities that will be used as polling places will be open Nov. 8 for voting purposes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Leon County Solid Waste will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and reopen Nov. 12.

Leon County Parks and Recreation facilities, including parks, greenways, campgrounds and boat landings, will remain open.

Residential waste collection routes will be delayed one day for citizens whose normal pick-up day is during the holiday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming