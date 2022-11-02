Leon County announces closures and service changes for holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County Government has announced that there will be closures and service changes for both Election Day and Veterans Day.

Leon County offices, libraries, community centers and animal control will be closed for normal operations both Nov. 8 and Nov. 11.

Libraries will resume normal operating hours Nov. 9 and Nov. 12.

County facilities that will be used as polling places will be open Nov. 8 for voting purposes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Leon County Solid Waste will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and reopen Nov. 12.

Leon County Parks and Recreation facilities, including parks, greenways, campgrounds and boat landings, will remain open.

Residential waste collection routes will be delayed one day for citizens whose normal pick-up day is during the holiday.