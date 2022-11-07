Leon County, American Legion to host Operation Thank You Veterans Day event

In celebration of Veterans Day, the Leon County Government and the American Legion Sauls-Bridges Post 13 will be hosting a community breakfast and more on Friday, Nov. 11.

Taking place at the American Legion, located on 229 Lake Ella Drive, the Operation Thank You Veterans Day event will begin with the community breakfast, serving from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A ceremony and program to honor the service of veterans will be held at 8 a.m.

Veterans of each military branch will have the opportunity to take group photos. Group photos are reportedly set to take place at the following times:



Air Force: 7:10 a.m.

Army: 7:20 a.m.

Coast Guard: 7:30 a.m.

Marine Corps: 7:40 a.m.

Navy: 7:50 a.m.

Following the Veterans Day event will be the Veterans Day Parade, beginning at 10:45 a.m. along Monroe Street.

All events are free and open to the public.