Leon County accepting tourism grant applications to promote tourism and events

LEON COUNTY, FLa. (WTXL) — The Leon County Division of Tourism (Visit Tallahassee) have began accepting applications for the 2022-23 Signature/Emerging Signature, Special and Sports Events Grant in effort to promote tourism and financially support events.

Applications will be open through Friday, August 12, 2022 until 5 p.m.

In order to be considered for the grant, applicants must attend one of three workshops in person at the Leon County Facilities Management Building, located at 1907 S. Monroe St., or virtually.

The workshops will provide an overview of online application portal, the grant review process and criteria, the requirements and availability of the funding and schedule of funding levels.

Events eligible for the tourism grant must take place between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2023 and are evaluated based on its ability to draw interest to the public, overnight visitors, the timing of the event, the visitor appeal to scheduled programming and activities and demonstration of out of area marketing activities.

Funding for the eligible events are determined by the amount of anticipated hotel rooms and overnight lodging generated for that event in Leon County.

Applicants must comply with Section 125.0104, the Florida Statutes for the utilization of Tourist Development Tax funds.

Applications are reviewed by the Leon County Tourist Development Council (TDC) Grant Review Committee and submitted to the TDC for approval.

For more information regarding the Leon County Tourism Grant Program, go to visittallahassee.com/partners or contact Katie Kole at (850) 606-2324 or Katie.Kole@VisitTallahassee.com.