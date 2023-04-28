Strong winds cause major damage in Leon County

Strong winds caused major damage in Leon County Thursday, causing Leon County Sheriff's Office to advise local community members to use caution in several affected areas.

According to the sheriff's office, those affected areas include Deerlake west and east, Turtle Dove Way, Copperfield, Rivers Bluff, North Meridian, Bannerman and Orchard Pond.

LCSO also gave a special thanks to citizens that assisted in cleanup efforts Thursday. Debris and trees were cleared from roads in the Killearn Lakes area, including Jimmy Stege with Stege Construction and Fielder Nursey, according to the sheriff's office.