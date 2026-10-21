Leon Co. elections supervisor files FBI complaint over Border Patrol vehicles at early voting site

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Supervisor of Elections says he filed a formal complaint with the FBI after two U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicles briefly appeared at an early voting site Monday.

Supervisor of Elections Mark S. Earley said the vehicles parked at the Northeast Branch Library around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 19, shortly after early voting began in Leon County.

The library is the county’s busiest early voting location, according to Earley.

The two vehicles appeared to remain there for about 10 minutes before leaving the area. Earley said his office did not receive any calls from voters about the incident.

Earley said he has since been in contact with local, state and federal partners and filed a formal complaint with the FBI.

“Voters should never experience intimidation from anyone when they are voting, and that includes being intimidated by law enforcement or any other governmental officials,” Earley said.

Earley said he would work to ensure voters can participate in the 2026 general election without intimidation or implied threats.

You can read Earley’s full statement here:

"On Monday, October 19th at around 10:15 a.m., two Customs and Border Patrol vehicles parked at the Northeast Branch Library, our busiest Early Voting site. This was shortly after the start of Early Voting here in Leon County. The two vehicles appeared to stay for approximately 10 minutes before leaving the vicinity of the site. It is worth noting that we did not receive any calls from voters regarding the incident.



Since learning of this, I have been in close communication with our local, state, and federal partners to make sure they are aware of this issue. I have lodged a formal complaint with the FBI, and to their credit, they are taking this seriously.



Voters should never experience intimidation from anyone when they are voting, and that includes being intimidated by law enforcement or any other governmental officials. This nation belongs to the people. Government works for them. I will do everything in my power to ensure that our voters can vote in a fair election free from intimidation or implied threats.



Make your voices heard. Vote in the 2026 General Election!"

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.