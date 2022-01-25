LeMoyne Arts exhibit spotlighting African American culture

TALLAHASSEE — A new exhibit spotlighting African American culture will usher in the start of Black History Month at LeMoyne Arts.

The Joy & Excellence exhibit opens Tuesday showcasing art from all black artists.

LeMoyne Arts has been an outlet for local artist in Tallahassee for decades.

Powell Kaykreis is the program director. She says they recognize the importance of showcasing art from people in all communities.

"I think we all know culturally that we need a little bit of healing and some reaching across the aisle and I thought that this was a good way to do it in a gentle and open way. "

The exhibit will include everything from paintings, jewelry, and photography.

Joy & Excellence will run until March 5.

