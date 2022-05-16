Lemon U teaches in's and out's of business to Tallahassee kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's never too early to start thinking about starting a business.

At least that's the message Lemon University is sending to kids and parents.

Better known as Lemon U, the workshop helps kids kick-start entrepreneurship, and what better way to start than with a lemonade stand.

The FAMU Schools of Business and Industry held the workshop to teach the in's and out's of running a lemonade stand, including branding, cleaning and sanitation, and money management skills.

Dr. Kenyatta Rosier said learning these skills young will help them in the long run, whether it's a future business or even schoolwork.

"Financial literacy is very important for youth," said Dr. Rosier. "And when you start at an earlier age, it has shown that it builds into them, into their curriculum, and they can take it with them to the school systems and it helps with their mathematics, it helps them with their presentation skills and it helps them decide on what they want to do when they grow up."

Lemon U. is in preparation for Tallahassee's Lemonade Day on June 11, which encourages community members to visit local lemonade stands throughout the city.