Legal Aid Foundation of Florida provides free services to community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Legal Aid Foundation of Florida and volunteer lawyers are giving free-legal aid to the community.

The foundation held free legal consultations for civil law

That's part of their "Mobile Law for All" initiative

On Wednesday, they gave legal advice in matters like family law, divorce, landlord-tenant disputes, and more.

If you missed it this week -- don't worry -- you'll have another chance soon.

"We actually host them twice a month, so we like to do it every two weeks," COVID-19 legal coordinator Katherine Weck said. "And we like to come out to, different community centers so two weeks ago we were a Jake Gather and now we're at Lincoln community center, and just like to come around to all parts of town so anyone who needs legal services, they are able to come to a legal services center near them."

Every year lawyers in our community donate hundreds of thousands of dollars in free legal services -- to people who can't afford a lawyer.

And thanks to a new a Promise Zone Grant, LAF is bringing services-directly into high-poverty communities that need them.