Legacy mentor youth program hosts 15 toy donation sites

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Legacy Mentor Youth Program is working to make sure young people in our community have gifts this holiday season.

By joining forces with several local businesses, they've established 15 local donation locations between Tallahassee and Quincy

We caught up with Founder Shawn Williams at their Raw Cutz barbershop location.

Williams says your donations will mean even more to a particular group of recipients.

"This year, we're focusing on kids that have incarcerated parents," Williams said. "With me being a former [correctional officer], I've seen the families, I've seen the smiles that leave from both ends when someone can actually get a present from someone that's been gone for a while, so ... we want to get as much toys as we can."

They're accepting donations now through Christmas Eve. You can also provide monetary donations through cash app at $L3GACYINC.