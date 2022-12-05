Watch Now
Update: Accident occurs on I-10 on Monroe Street in Leon County

Posted at 11:23 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 12:08:50-05

UPDATE 11:46 a.m: According to the Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida 511 website, the left shoulder only is blocked.

INITIAL STORY
A crash has occurred Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Leon County.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida 511 website, the incident involving a vehicle occurred on I-10 Westbound at Exit 199 on Monroe Street.

Two left lanes are currently blocked and both EMS and law enforcement officials are on the scene.

Check back here for updates.

