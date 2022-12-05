Update: Accident occurs on I-10 on Monroe Street in Leon County

UPDATE 11:46 a.m: According to the Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida 511 website, the left shoulder only is blocked.

INITIAL STORY

A crash has occurred Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Leon County.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida 511 website, the incident involving a vehicle occurred on I-10 Westbound at Exit 199 on Monroe Street.

Two left lanes are currently blocked and both EMS and law enforcement officials are on the scene.

Updated: Crash in Leon County on I-10 West, at Exit 199 (US-27/Monroe St/SR-63). 2 Left lanes blocked. Last updated at 10:53 AM. https://t.co/QIVbWkOtUU — FL511 I-10 (@fl511_i10) December 5, 2022

Check back here for updates.

