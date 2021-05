LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The left lane of I-10 West is closed due to a semitruck being disabled in the lane near mile marker 198.

Florida 511 sent out a tweet around 1:07 p.m. and no reason for the truck being disabled has been released yet.

As of 1:20 p.m. and ambulance and firetruck have arrived to assist the semitruck.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.