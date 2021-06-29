Watch
Learning setbacks coming into focus with new testing results

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 14:28:04-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a school year marred by the pandemic, states are starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at how far students have fallen behind.

On Monday, Texas became one of the first states to release full results from its spring exams. The results show that reading and math scores fell to their lowest points in years.

Other states are expected to release data in the coming weeks.

But experts warn that low participation rates in some places could leave entire states with unreliable data, and that within states there are pockets where many families opted out.

