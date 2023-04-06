Learn the Signs of Autism

Each year during the month of April, individuals and organizations across the globe celebrate Autism Awareness Month with events to educate local communities and raise public awareness about autism.

At the FSU card center for autism, you find the Delmas family.

Juming Delmas Jr. was diagnosed with autism when he was 2 years old, doctors catching it early allowing Angela Gaines and Juming Sr. to pivot in the early stages.

Angela gains, Juming Delmas Jr’s mother, said she started noticing things like: him not responding to his name, walking on his tippy toes, and only eating certain foods, so there were signs.

1 in every 68 children today are diagnosed with autism.

According to autism speaks, one of the most important things you can do as a parent is to learn the early signs of autism and become familiar with the typical developmental milestones that your child should be reaching.

Some of those signs can be:

· By 6 months Limited or no eye contact

· By 9 months No facial expressions Little or no babbling Little or no response to name

· By 16 months Very few or no words

Cathy Zenko, the director at the FSU center for autism, said it’s about stepping outside the box and learning more.

And although the Delmas household isn’t quote on quote normal, Juming Sr. said that’s what makes their family so unique.

“I would say navigate it through just like you had any other child except this time you have to shift things,” said Juming Sr.

To raise more awareness about autism, the FSU Card center will be holding their 6th annual kicking it for autism soccer game on Sunday, April 23.



