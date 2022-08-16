LEAP Program gives youth and adults in the Big Bend a second chance

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Career Source Capital Region has re-launched the LEAP (Learn, Earn and Advance) program, giving second chances to youth and young adults that need it.

The program is for anyone ages 16 to 24 that is not currently enrolled in high school or college. It provides them with new skills and opportunities to earn money through internships and possible jobs.

Managing Director for Career Source Capital Region John Hershey said nothing is better than helping people turn their lives around.

"Maybe you tried to go to school and just things got in the way or maybe you didn't have the support you needed and that's what this programs about and that's why our team gets its puts a smile on our faces whenever we're able to see someone go through the entire process" Hershey said.

Since relaunching last month, LEAP has helped more than 40 people.

If your interested in participating you must fill out a pre-application form that can be found on the Career Source Capital Region.

