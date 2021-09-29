League of Women Voters focus voting efforts on precinct 1313

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the Supervisor of Elections Office in the precinct reports, turnout at precinct 1313 is at about 57 percent.

League of Women Voters says Precinct 1313, located near Florida A&M University, is known for its lower voter turnout rates and to combat that they'll be focusing on handing out yard signs throughout the area as well as presenting residents with information on how and where to vote.

President of the Tallahassee Chapter Sally Butzin says she hopes their efforts inspire more people in the area 18 and over to get registered to vote to say the state and local 2022 election is just as important as the presidential election.

"We are not going to be a victim but a voter," said Butzin. "So we're working with community partners who are going to challenge their neighbors and their colleagues to get out and vote. Take your advantage back and vote."

Precinct 1313 has about 3,803 eligible voters in the area.