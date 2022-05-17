Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leadership Tallahassee Class 40 announced

Posted at 12:58 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 12:58:32-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Out of more than 100 individuals, Leadership Tallahassee has announced the names for Class 40.

Those accepted include:

  • Susan Aarons, Capital City Bank
  • Kerri Anderson, Leon County Schools
  • Dustin Baker, TC Federal Bank
  • Holly Bernardo, Big Bend Homeless Coalition
  • Robert Blacklidge, Domi Station
  • Keith Bowers, Florida A&M University
  • Anita Bushnyakova, Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend
  • Monique Butler, HCA Healthcare
  • Christian Caban, Wolf Hospitality Group, LLC
  • Ashley Chaney, For the Table Hospitality
  • Ben Clark, James Moore CPAs and Consultants
  • Eric Clark, Foundation for Leon County Schools
  • Jeremy Cohen, Target Print & Mail
  • Kacy Dennis, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend
  • Tracy Eckles, Tracy M. Eckles, DDS, PA
  • Rob Gelhardt, FSM Engineering
  • Byron Greene, Florida A&M University
  • Khari Harrison, CareerSource Capital Region
  • Katie Harwood, Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce
  • Khari James, State Attorney's Office
  • Andy Janecek, Leon County Property Appraiser
  • Kawana Johnson, National High Magnetic Field Laboratory
  • Mary Kelsay, Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra
  • Britt Kent, Kent's Property Preservation LLC
  • Brad Kile, Florida State University
  • Katie Kole, Leon County Division of Tourism
  • Kyndra Light, Precision Building & Renovating, LLC
  • Michael McDougall, Florida Department of Transportation
  • Michelle Mitcham, Tallahassee Woman Magazine
  • Brinda Pamulapati, Venvi Art Gallery
  • Erin Philpot, Florida State University
  • Elizabeth Ricci, Rambana & Ricci, PLLC
  • Shamarial Roberson, Indelible Business Solutions
  • Tom Schulte, Ausley McMullen
  • Mary Stafford, Prime Meridian Bank
  • Amy Thorn, Knowli Data Science
  • Chris Turner, AARP Florida
  • TaMaryn Waters, Tallahassee Democrat
  • Johnitta Wells, Florida Housing Coalition
  • Jermaine White, JP Morgan Chase
  • Katie Britt Williams, Cummins Cederberg, Coastal and Marine Engineering
  • Mayra Zimmerman, Dermatology Associates
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming