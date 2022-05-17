Leadership Tallahassee Class 40 announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Out of more than 100 individuals, Leadership Tallahassee has announced the names for Class 40.
Those accepted include:
- Susan Aarons, Capital City Bank
- Kerri Anderson, Leon County Schools
- Dustin Baker, TC Federal Bank
- Holly Bernardo, Big Bend Homeless Coalition
- Robert Blacklidge, Domi Station
- Keith Bowers, Florida A&M University
- Anita Bushnyakova, Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend
- Monique Butler, HCA Healthcare
- Christian Caban, Wolf Hospitality Group, LLC
- Ashley Chaney, For the Table Hospitality
- Ben Clark, James Moore CPAs and Consultants
- Eric Clark, Foundation for Leon County Schools
- Jeremy Cohen, Target Print & Mail
- Kacy Dennis, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend
- Tracy Eckles, Tracy M. Eckles, DDS, PA
- Rob Gelhardt, FSM Engineering
- Byron Greene, Florida A&M University
- Khari Harrison, CareerSource Capital Region
- Katie Harwood, Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce
- Khari James, State Attorney's Office
- Andy Janecek, Leon County Property Appraiser
- Kawana Johnson, National High Magnetic Field Laboratory
- Mary Kelsay, Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra
- Britt Kent, Kent's Property Preservation LLC
- Brad Kile, Florida State University
- Katie Kole, Leon County Division of Tourism
- Kyndra Light, Precision Building & Renovating, LLC
- Michael McDougall, Florida Department of Transportation
- Michelle Mitcham, Tallahassee Woman Magazine
- Brinda Pamulapati, Venvi Art Gallery
- Erin Philpot, Florida State University
- Elizabeth Ricci, Rambana & Ricci, PLLC
- Shamarial Roberson, Indelible Business Solutions
- Tom Schulte, Ausley McMullen
- Mary Stafford, Prime Meridian Bank
- Amy Thorn, Knowli Data Science
- Chris Turner, AARP Florida
- TaMaryn Waters, Tallahassee Democrat
- Johnitta Wells, Florida Housing Coalition
- Jermaine White, JP Morgan Chase
- Katie Britt Williams, Cummins Cederberg, Coastal and Marine Engineering
- Mayra Zimmerman, Dermatology Associates