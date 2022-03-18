Leadership Tallahassee announces 26th Annual Distinguished Leadership Awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leadership Tallahassee's 26th Annual Distinguished Leadership Awards, presented by Centennial Bank, will take place March 30.

This event is a way to recognize those who have made contributions to Tallahassee through achievements in career and community.

“Leadership Tallahassee is excited to showcase leaders in our area through the Distinguished Leadership Awards – it gives us an opportunity to recognize community leadership at its finest,” Executive Director of Leadership Tallahassee Barbara Boone said.

This year's Lifetime Leadership award is going to the honorable Bill Montford, former state senator, school superintendent, and current executive director of the Florida Association of District School Superintendents.

The other Leadership Award categories and finalists are as follows:

Leadership Pacesetter:

Royle King



Jennifer Leale



Patrick O’Bryant

Leader of the Year:

Keith Bowers



Kyndra Light



Temple Robinson

Servant Leadership

Christic Henry



Sheila Salyer



Dan Tayl

The event will be held at 6 p.m. March 30 at Dunlap Champions Club.

Proceeds from this event go to Youth Leadership Tallahassee, which brings together a diverse group of high school juniors in public and private schools. These students are selected based on leadership potential and, through the program, are given the tools to become ethical leaders committed to community involvement.