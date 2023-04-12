Leaders pushing for economic expansion in Wakulla County

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County is looking to grow, and leaders are being proactive about it. Wakulla Economic Development Council, along with the county, real estate developers, and private businesses all joined together for a summit on how more businesses can put down roots in the area.

John Shuff, President of the Wakulla Economic Development Council, said more industry can keep residents local for work.

"When you can get more industrial development that pays better wages than you get a little more egalitarian society out of the process and everybody is better off for it," said Shuff.

One of the areas that's ready for development is the 240 acre property, Opportunity Park. Stewart Proctor, Managing Director for Ciminelli Real Estate Services explains that businesses wanting to build in the area should be conscious of environmental protections.

"They have to be careful because they have to protect Wakulla Springs and the environmental sensitivity areas they have in Wakulla County, so anything that fits in that matrix is a good opportunity," Proctor said.

Businesses that do fit the bill, can develop for much cheaper compared to neighboring areas in north Florida.

"The price point in the industrial park here is going to be 20 to 25 thousand per acre depending on size of the lot," said Proctor. "Comparatively in other counties it's going to be two, three times, four times that per acre."

Shuff said the affordability extends to residential areas, and if more companies that pay well take an interest in the county then people won't have to leave the area to find work.

"So if it's a little bit more affordable to live down here and you can offer somebody a high quality job," said Shuff. "Then it helps curate stronger families and that's really important to our community."

ABC27 was unable to speak to the county administrator one on one Wednesday. But during his presentation, he said the county is investing in more infrastructure and amenities to not only attract businesses but residents too.