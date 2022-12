The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a pine straw landscaping scam.

According to the sheriff's office, scammers come up to your door and offer to lay pine straw in your yard or property for $5 per barrel. Once they finish, the scammers return to your front door with a handful of bale tiles, claiming it took more bales of pine straws than usual and charges thousands of dollars, says the sheriff's office.