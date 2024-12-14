LCSO: Vaping complaint leads to discovery of gun on campus

A 9mm gun was found in a student's backpack on Thursday at Nims Middle School.

School administrators say they found the gun after a compliant about vaping on campus.

The 14-year-old student is charged with felony possession of weapon on school property by a minor and unlawful possession of a firearm.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Thursday, school administrators at Nims Middle School received a complaint about vaping on campus, which led to a search of students' backpacks by administration. During the search, a loaded handgun was discovered in the possession of a 14-year-old student. Administrators immediately reported their findings to the School Resource Deputy (SRD) on campus.

The weapon was determined to be a Taurus 9mm. The student has been charged with felony Possession of Weapon on School Property by a Minor and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Parents and guardians are urged to have open and candid discussions with their children regarding the importance of adhering to the district's zero tolerance policy for weapons and drugs on campus. Ensuring that students understand the gravity of this matter and the potential consequences is vital in maintaining a safe and secure school environment. LCSO is appreciative of school administrators for recognizing an issue and taking swift and decisive action.

FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious, Leon County School related activity or call 850-922-KIDS.