Honoring the fallen.

Leon County Sheriff's Office held a ceremony Wednesday to honor four deputies and a K9 for giving their life for public safety.

The sheriff's office unveiled a wall of honor in memory of five who died in the line of duty. Two of those deputies, Christopher Smith and Michael Nowak died in the line of duty within the last 10 years.

The ceremony ended with the laying of the wreath and a permanent dedication to these heroes placed outside the sheriff's office.