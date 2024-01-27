LCSO: Two people found dead inside home

LCSO is conducting a death investigation

A man and a woman were found in a home on Gateshead Circle

There is no threat to the public

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man and a woman were found dead. Deputies were conducting a welfare check.

LCSO says they were found Thursday, Jan. 25, around 5:00 p.m. The home was in the 1300 block of Gateshead Circle. That's off of Buckhead Road in eastern Leon County.

LCSO's Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Deputies say the initial investigation found there's no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes unit at 850-606-3300.