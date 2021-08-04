LCSO: Tuesday shooting leaves one dead, one injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured and another dead.

According to LCSO, around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received a call in reference to a shooting.

LCSO deputies responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Julia Mae Court, off County Road 12, and observed one deceased person and located a second person involved in the incident.

LCSO said the injured individual was transported to a local hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The deceased person’s identification is being withheld pending a next of kin notification, LCSO says.

The LCSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to please contact the LCSO Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300 or, to remain anonymous, contact the Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).