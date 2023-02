LEON COUNTY, FLa. — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is inviting the community out to join them for food and conversation on Saturday.

According to LCSO, "Hotdogs with Deputies" will be an opportunity for community members to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the deputies in their neighborhood.

The event is set to take place Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walmart, located at 5500 Thomasville Rd.