LCSO to hold grand opening for Ecology and Reentry Training Hub

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Leon County Sheriff's Office is set to have a grand opening for their new and expanded reentry programs Wednesday and the public is invited.

The LCSO's Ecology and Reentry Training Hub (E.A.R.T.H.) new and expanded programs include beekeeping, mosquito fish breeding, citrus grove, art education and environmental horticulture.

According to LCSO, the grand opening will allow attendees to have a first-hand look at their mosquito fish pond, newly planted citrus grove, and Carniolan Honeybee Farm. Free honey samples will also be provided.

For those interested in attending, the grand opening will take place Wednesday, June 28, beginning at 9 a.m. at 3969 Tyson Road in Tallahassee.

