LCSO: Teen charged with weapon possession after knife found at Rickards High School in Tallahassee

LEON COUNTY, FL — A 14-year-old ninth-grade student at Rickards High School was charged with possession of a weapon on school property after a knife was found in the student's front pocket on Wednesday, April 29th.

In a release from the Leon County Sheriff's Office, it states that a school Resource Deputy was notified that the student was reportedly in possession of a knife on school property. School administrators located the student and conducted an administrative search, during which the weapon was found. The knife (pictured below) was identified as a black utility multitool knife with a 4.3-inch folding stainless steel blade.

Leon County Sheriff's Office

When questioned by school staff, the student said the knife had been given to him by a parent.

The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center and will also face disciplinary action in accordance with the Leon County Schools Student Code of Conduct.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office reminds the community that weapons are strictly prohibited on school campuses and encourages anyone with safety concerns to report them to school administration.

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