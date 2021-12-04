LCSO swears in new recruits as law agencies struggle to find officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office swore in new officers Friday afternoon.

This comes following Governor Ron Desantis proposing bonuses to first responders-- trying to recruit officers.

"My dad is a cop. My mom's a cop. So it just felt right to go into law enforcement," saidGabriel Rosmini, who was sworn on Friday.

Being a deputy in Leon County is a job Rosmini said he couldn't refuse.

"Coming here in itself was a bonus. Benefits, take-home car, better equipment, higher salary, and the ability to live where I live."

Leon County Sheriff's Office isn't the only law enforcement agency offering perks. In fact, it's a trend across the nation as agencies struggle to recruit and keep officers. According to National Police Foundation, the reasons for these shortfalls include social, economic, and political factors.

"There is an intensified recruitment effort from law enforcement and corrections," said Ron Cave, the Chief of Staff and Assistant Sheriff at the Leon County Sheriff's Office. He says the department is offering incentives to join.

"We're sponsoring persons to go to the academy both on the law enforcement and corrections side. We've also offered incentives on the corrections side for employees to bring good quality candidates to us."

Leon County Sheriff's Department said they are doing well recruiting new officers. You can find more information about how you can apply for a position right now with the sheriff's office by heading to its website.