LCSO: Student arrested for battery on a school official

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Rickards High School student. According to deputies, the student hit a staff member in the chest several times Wednesday.
It started as a disagreement with staff about the return of a Leon County Schools electronic device. The news released states the student was told to leave the area, but refused and then blocked a doorway.
The sheriff's office says the student has been arrested and charged with battery on a school official and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.
