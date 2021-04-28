Watch
LCSO, Sleep in Heavenly Peace provide free beds for Leon County kids in need

Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 11:16:53-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Applications are now being accepted for kids who need a new bed.

The Non-profit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is partnering with the Leon County Sheriff's Office to build and deliver beds free of charge to kids who don't have one of their own.

To qualify you need only be a Leon County resident. Once your application is received, a selection committee will review it.

They make decisions based on which children need beds the most.

You can find the application online by clicking here.

