LCSO: Skeletal human remains found near Lake Jackson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found skeletal human remains on Sunday afternoon near Lake Jackson.

Sunday afternoon, around 2 p.m., deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area of Lake Jackson, off Faulk Drive, in reference to found skeletal remains.

The remains were determined to be human, according to LCSO.

Detectives with LCSO’s Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit were called in to assume the investigation.

The investigation is open and active at this time.