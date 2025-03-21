Watch Now
LCSO: Sergeant charged with simple battery for hitting inmate

jail bars
jail bars
jail bars
A Leon County detention sergeant finds himself on the other side of the law, charged with misdemeanor simple battery.

The sheriff's office says an inmate hit Sergeant William Rabon III, and then Rabon struck him several times.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate received minor injuries, and Rabon is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an
internal affairs investigation.

Rabon has been employed at the Leon County Sheriff's Office since 2008.

