TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a Sunoco gas station robbery on September 27.

According to LCSO, the robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. on Monday at the Sunoco located at 3103 W. Tennessee St.

LCSO asks anyone with information to call or text Detective Pittman at 850-879-1225, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).