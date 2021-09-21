Watch
LCSO seeks help identifying suspect(s) in fatal hit and run

Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 21, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a fatal hit and run in Tallahassee on Saturday morning.

According to LCSO, on Saturday, September 18, between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., a white male was struck and killed by one to two vehicles heading west on W. Pensacola Street, near Progress Drive.

LCSO asks anyone with information to please contact the Sheriff's Office at (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous please call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

