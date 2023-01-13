LCSO seeking public help regarding Jan. 1 homicide

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public regarding a shooting that occurred on Jan. 1, offering a cash reward for information that'll lead up to the arrest of the suspect.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public regarding a homicide that occurred on January 1, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Ravensview Drive. The victim is Casey Goodson, Jr. He was only 22 years old. pic.twitter.com/wWkBw5Aoii — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) January 13, 2023

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit advise anyone with information about this incident to call 850-606-3300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

LCSO says the tip may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 if it leads to the arrest of the suspect.