Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LCSO seeking public help regarding Jan. 1 homicide

Investigation
MGN Online
Investigation
Investigation
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 18:47:12-05

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public regarding a shooting that occurred on Jan. 1, offering a cash reward for information that'll lead up to the arrest of the suspect.

According to LCSO, the shooting incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the 500 block of Ravensview Drive. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Casey Goodson Jr., says the sheriff's office.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit advise anyone with information about this incident to call 850-606-3300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

LCSO says the tip may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 if it leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming