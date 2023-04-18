LCSO seeking public help regarding April 2022 homicide

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help regarding an unsolved homicide that occurred last year in April.

According to LCSO, 21-year-old Tavares Roshawn Sanders was found dead on a dirt road near exit #2 in Lake Park, Georgia last year on April 19. Sanders' car was found abandoned down the road after deputies made their way to Club Road around 8 a.m. in regards to a suspicious phone call.

On April 18, 2022, Sanders was last seen leaving his place of work at Popeye's restaurant on Bellville Road after 10 p.m., the sheriff's office says.



LCSO says anyone with information on the homicide may provide tips and remain confidential to the sheriff's office tip line by calling 229-671-2985.

