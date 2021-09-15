LCSO searching for missing 15-year-old with autism

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE: LCSO has announced that McCaine has been found safe.
----
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old with autism, Octavious McCaine.
McCaine left Heritage Trails School on foot around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to LCSO.
He was last seen by a witness heading east on Connor Boulevard from Trojan Trail and was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and a black backpack.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of McCaine, please call (850) 606-5800.