TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing and endangered 73-year-old William "Bill" Garber.

LCSO says Garber is 5'10" and weighs 148 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red FSU shirt & blue jeans.

Gaber went missing from Elwell Drive around noon Tuesday in a 2011 Beige Buick Enclave bearing Florida tag "0URGRAM," according to the report.

If seen, call (850) 606-5800.